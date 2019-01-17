A 33-year-old Upstate New York man accused of carrying out sex crimes against an 11-year-old claims his clothes impregnated her.

Robert Cronin, whom authorities charged with multiple sex crimes in connection with the incident, claimed he did not have sexual intercourse with the 11-year-old with whom he was acquainted.

He told WTEN the girl became pregnant, instead, by coming into contact with clothing he had used to rub against his privates.

Cronin added that the authorities do not understand his story because they just do not have “scientific knowledge.” Although Cronin did not deny the DNA test results that identified him as the father, he stood by his claim.

“I don’t want to be known for a crime I didn’t commit,” Cronin told WRGB.

Police arrested Cronin and charged him with one count of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of felony predatory sexual assault against a child under 13.

Cronin is in custody at Schenectady County Jail and is being held without bond.

The girl recently gave birth to the child and both are being cared for in a safe environment, authorities said.