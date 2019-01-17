Nancy Pelosi Appoints Anti-Israel Radical Ilhan Omar to House Foreign Affairs Committee

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi appointed anti-Israel radical Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) to the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday.

Omar confirmed the appointment on Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

Omar supports the boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel, which has been called antisemitic because it singles out the Jewish state for isolation and ignores the Palestinian side.

(She pretended not to support BDS until after she had been elected to Congress.)

Omar has also referred to Israel as an “apartheid regime,”

In 2012, Omar posted a tweet — which remains live — claiming that Israel had “hypnotized” the world, and calling it “evil.”

Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel. #Gaza #Palestine #Israel — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 16, 2012

Asked Wednesday evening by CNN’s Christiane Amanpour why she had tweeted that, Omar said “those unfortunate words were the only words I could think about expressing at that moment.”

Nevertheless, Omar won a coveted seat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee — which, she said on Thursday, had been her first choice of committee assignment.

I finally have committee assignments and I am excited 1st choice- House Foreign Affairs Committee: The Foreign Affairs Committee oversees all foreign assistance, national security affecting the country’s foreign policy, treaties, peacekeeping and war powers. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 17, 2019

As someone who has seen firsthand the havoc wreaked by war, I am proud to serve on the committee that is responsible for overseeing our country’s—and this President’s—actions abroad. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 17, 2019

Republicans blasted Pelosi’s decision, reminding her that she and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) had both firmly opposed BDS in the past.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) issued a statement in which he reminded Pelosi that she said Congress “must” oppose BDS, and that Schumer had called BDS “anti-Semitism.”

“I would love to know what changed, because Democratic leaders just promoted a pro-BDS Democrat to a key committee that deals with the State of Israel.”

McCarthy continued: “Anti-Semitism has no place in Congress and certainly not on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.”

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) blasted Pelosi for appointing Omar to the committee, saying she had a “documented history of making anti-Semitic and anti-Israel remarks.”

He added: “House Democrats have now just endorsed that ideology.”

New conference chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) called Pelosi’s decision “shameful” and urged her to rescind the appointment.

