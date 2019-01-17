Rashida Tlaib on Bernie Sanders: ‘This Man Gets Me’

Freshman Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) had dinner with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) Wednesday, bonding with him over progressive policy goals.

“I had dinner with Amo (Uncle) Bernie tonight! We talked about my passion for economic justice and fighting for corporations to pay their fair share. This man gets me. #rootedincommunity,” the freshman Democrat congresswoman posted.

The photo, which Tlaib shared with her 159,000 followers, went viral soon after it was posted— it gained more than 25,000 likes and hundreds of comments as of Thursday morning.

Tlaib’s admiration for the Vermont senator is no secret, as she has frequently retweeted Sanders on her Twitter page.

The freshman Democrat from Michigan has already gained a reputation in Washington for her anti-President Trump and anti-Semitic statements.

Tlaib told a group of supporters at an event hosted by the left-wing advocacy group MoveOn.org, “We’re gonna impeach the motherfucker.” The remarks, made on her first day in Congress, referred to Trump.

She also faced criticism for posting an anti-Semitic tweet in early January. The tweet, which was in response to Sanders’ post criticizing legislation targeting the “boycott, divestment, sanctions” (BDS) movement against Israel, claimed pro-Israel Americans for pledging loyalty to the U.S. and Israel.

They forgot what country they represent. This is the U.S. where boycotting is a right & part of our historical fight for freedom & equality. Maybe a refresher on our U.S. Constitution is in order, then get back to opening up our government instead of taking our rights away. https://t.co/KkmqjR58ZM — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 7, 2019

“They forgot what country they represent,” Tlaib tweeted. “This is the U.S. where boycotting is a right & part of our historical fight for freedom & equality. Maybe a refresher on our U.S. Constitution is in order, then get back to opening up our government instead of taking our rights away.”