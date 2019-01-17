Rep. Ilhan Omar Furthers Homophobic Conspiracy that Lindsey Graham’s ‘Compromised’

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is now spreading a homophobic conspiracy theory that originated with MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle about Sen. Lindsey Graham being blackmailed by Trump over “something pretty extreme.”

Using her verified Twitter account, Omar wrote of Graham, “They got to him, he is compromised!”

They got to him, he is compromised! https://t.co/m8sB3EmElg — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 16, 2019

Earlier this week, and without any evidence, Ruhle closed a MSNBC segment about Graham’s support for Trump with the media/left’s latest form of McCarthysim: “It could be that Donald Trump or somebody knows something pretty extreme about Lindsey Graham. We’re gonna leave it there.”

Everyone knows what Ruhle is referring to, which is why she was comfortable saying she would “leave it there.”

For years now, rumors have swirled that the never-married 63-year-old Graham is a homosexual. Ruhle wanted to get this rumor swirling as a means to punish Graham for his energetic and effective support for Trump of late, and it worked…

I have a hunch that Lindsey Graham “blows off report” that Trump is a compromised Russian agent because Russia has compromising pics of Lindsey blowing off more than reports. pic.twitter.com/yLeEy8OAF6 — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) January 13, 2019

Lindsey Graham has to know the truth will come out eventually about why he’s compromised.

It must be a sheer living hell to have that hanging over him every single second of every single day. — andy lassner (@andylassner) January 15, 2019

What’s crazy is that Graham knows that everyone already knows he’s gay. Yet he is ABSOLUTELY, OBVIOUSLY being blackmailed and compromised by trump and/or Russia. But for what? My guess is Russian $ or freaky sex stuff — starfieldroad (@Popularvote102) January 16, 2019

On behalf of the LGBTQ community, we can. — Dr. Ken Schneck (@DrKenSchneck) January 13, 2019

And so on….

Ruhle was probably following the lead of Jon Cooper, chairman of the Democratic Coalition, who tweeted about Graham’s “pretty serious sexual kink” on Sunday:

A Republican just told me that he doubts @LindseyGrahamSC is kowtowing to Trump (and indirectly Putin) because he’s being blackmailed over his sexual orientation (an open secret) or even financial corruption. Rather, he thinks it probably involves some pretty serious sexual kink. — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) January 13, 2019

Or maybe it was unemployed comedienne Chelsea Handler:

Holy, fuck fuck. I just the video of trumps bipartisan “meeting” yesterday. Hey, @LindseyGrahamSC what kind of dick sucking video do they have on you for you 2 be acting like this? Wouldn’t coming out be more honorable? — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 11, 2018

Regardless, this coordinated smear is straight-up homophobia, the use of homosexuality as a pejorative and weapon.

And we know it’s a smear because 1) Graham has said he is not gay and 2) even if he was, no one would care.

How do you blackmail someone for being a homosexual when no one cares?

Joining the sexual McCarthyites this week is Rep. Omar, who decided to further this conspiracy theory without citing any evidence. But it could be she’s too busy supporting Louis Farrakhan and defending her anti-Semitic comments about “the evil doings of Israel.”

Fox News reports that the freshman congresswoman is facing some blowback for her homophobic smear of Graham, but it is obviously not coming from the establishment media:

Harmeet K. Dhillon, a national committeewoman for the Republican National Committee, slammed Omar’s comment for bigotry: “Breathtaking bigotry, homophobia from a member of Congress. It’s not funny, and puzzling why Dems get away with outdated stereotypes and dumb conspiracy theories like this.” “Is this a reference to the prominent & pernicious homophobic rumor that is circulating the internet? Because I might expect that from a troll, but you’re a Congresswoman,” Jerry Dunleavy tweeted. “Here’s an elected representative promulgating the homophobic conspiracy theory, without evidence, that Lindsay Graham is a gay, blackmailed, shill,” writer Tiana Lowe seconded.

Omar hangs with hate leader Farrakhan, spreads anti-Semitism, and is now joining a homophobic smear campaign. But our oh-so progressive media continue to cover up for her.

As far as Graham, he is up for re-election in 2020 and because our media never leave their provincial and bigoted bubble, they will always see southerners as hicks and actually believe their smear campaign will cost Graham votes.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.