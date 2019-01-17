GOP Rep. Tom Marino Abruptly Resigns After Winning Re-Election in November

Rep. Tom Marino (R-PA) announced Thursday he is resigning from Congress effective January 23, saying he will take a job in the private sector where he can leverage his expertise to create American jobs.

“Having spent over two decades serving the public, I have chosen to take a position in the private sector where I can use both my legal and business experience to create jobs around the nation,” Marino said in a statement. “I want to thank the people of the 12th Congressional District of Pennsylvania for the faith they have placed in me to represent them in Congress. It truly has been one of the greatest honors of my life.”

First elected in 2010, Marino won re-election for a fifth term in the recently formed 12th House District in the 2018 midterm election.

Marino was the fifth member of Congress to endorse then-candidate Donald Trump’s White House bid and served as co-chair of his presidential campaign in Pennsylvania.

In October 2017, Marino withdrew his candidacy as the administration’s drug czar nominee following reports that he pushed legislation that purportedly made it easier for pharmaceutical companies to distribute opioids in the United States.