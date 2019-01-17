Watch Live: Nancy Pelosi Makes Statement on Shutdown

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) will host a press conference with Capitol Hill reporters on Thursday morning regarding the record-breaking government shutdown.

Pelosi continues to blame President Donald Trump for the government shutdown, calling it the “TrumpShutdown.”

I am speaking with reporters live from the Capitol on the 27th day of the #TrumpShutdown. Tune in here at 10:45 am ET: https://t.co/ButhW7YFlG — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 17, 2019

The press conference, which is set to begin at 10:45 a.m. Eastern, arises after the House leader asked President Trump to cancel his scheduled State of the Union Adress amidst the government shutdown.

Pelosi said in a letter to Trump on Wednesday:

Sadly given the security concerns and unless government re-opens this week, I suggest that we work together to determine another suitable date after government has re-opened for this address or for you to consider delivering State of the Union address in writing to the Congress on January 29th.

Breitbart News’ John Nolte wrote on Wednesday that Pelosi’s proposed cancellation of the State of the Union Address might give Trump a “yuge” opportunity for Trump to provide an address straight to the American people in a public speech.

“If Trump is smart, he will grab this historic opportunity with both hands and make the most of it,” Nolte wrote. “Imagine if the annual State of the Union was delivered to We The People, as opposed to the elite ruling class.”