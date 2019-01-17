Watch Live: President Donald Trump Unveils 2019 Missile Defense Review

President Donald Trump will give remarks from the Pentagon Thursday on the 2019 Missile Defense Review.

The president will outline a new strategy for the United States missile defense including work to counter advancements in Russia and China’s weapon systems. The systems are also aimed at protecting against existing threats from Iran and North Korea.

New systems and research are aimed at quickly detecting enemy missiles, Fox 59 reported.

