WhyWeMarch: March for Life Shows Humans Are ‘Unique from Day One’

March for Life 2019 is celebrating how science and technology have revealed the humanity of the child in the very first stages of development in the womb.

The theme of Friday’s March for Life — the world’s largest pro-life event — is “Unique from Day One: Pro-Life is Pro-Science.”

Only together can we end abortion and build a culture where the right to life of all is respected. #whywemarch pic.twitter.com/dW8V50eLOM — March for Life (@March_for_Life) January 15, 2019

As hundreds of thousands of peaceful pro-life activists descend upon the nation’s capital Friday, the March for Life also reminds Americans of the harsh realities of abortion in the United States:

At 37 weeks, a pre-born baby can produce tears, can survive outside of the womb, can form memories, can be legally killed in Oregon, Alaska, Colorado, D.C., New Jersey, New Hampshire, New Mexico, and Vermont. #whywemarch — March for Life (@March_for_Life) January 16, 2019

At 12 weeks, a pre-born baby

has brain activity,

has a heartbeat,

can yawn,

has a mouth full of taste buds, can be legally killed in all 50 states. #uniquefromdayone #whywemarch pic.twitter.com/r04X5OhnWA — March for Life (@March_for_Life) January 16, 2019

Since Roe v Wade, there over 60 million unborn babies have been aborted in the U.S; over 60 million unique and unrepeatable people. That's more than the populations of Pennsylvania,

Ohio,

New Jersey,

Massachusetts,

New York,

and Colorado combined. This is #WhyWeMarch — March for Life (@March_for_Life) January 10, 2019

Only 7 countries in the world allow abortion past 5 months:

North Korea

China

Canada

Netherlands

Singapore

Vietnam

*United States* Consistent polling shows that a majority of Americans do not support this pro-abortion extremism. This is #whywemarch. — March for Life (@March_for_Life) January 10, 2019

Students at every level of education from schools around the country, and representatives of many faith groups, have traveled to Washington to participate in the March for Life:

Notre Dame students, faculty and staff to attend 2019 March for Life in Washington, D.C. https://t.co/01Yvp10q7R — Bill McGurn (@wjmcgurn) January 16, 2019

St. Michael Students – Determined and Ready to March for Life!#whywemarch pic.twitter.com/3dsxAazgqb — ST. Michael School (@StMichaelSCH) January 11, 2019

Our Irish Fighting for Life have made it to DC for the 46th annual #MarchforLife. Please keep them in your prayers! #irishforlife ἴ🙏 #WhyWeMarch pic.twitter.com/ihKNlNC5Tl — Knoxville Catholic (@KnoxCatholic) January 17, 2019

Bishop Paul Swain blesses 49 of the faithful from South Dakota heading to Washington DC for 2019 March for Life on Friday #WhyWeMarch,Knights 4Life pic.twitter.com/YfSv4atryU — Scott C. Cunningham (@sdkc1882) January 16, 2019

Science continues to prove that you were fully human from the moment of fertilization. Pro-life is pro-science. #WhyWeMarch #UniqueFromDayOne pic.twitter.com/0ZcwjruLxh — Diocese of Arlington (@arlingtonchurch) January 17, 2019

Pro-life students from @Princeton will be carrying the 2019 March for Life banner. This is why they march for life! #whywemarch pic.twitter.com/i7iur9PaWc — March for Life (@March_for_Life) January 8, 2019

With Democrats now in control of the House, Senate Republicans hope to hold the line on any pro-abortion legislation or language inserted into unrelated bills that may be voted on in the House:

Working together, we can pass legislation to protect life. Ahead of this year’s #MarchForLife, 22 Senators are co-sponsoring my bill to strip abortion providers of federal funding under Title X of the Public Health Service Act. #WhyWeMarch https://t.co/cm01o8aSHY — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 14, 2019

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 35 Senators announce introduction of legislation that would put a permanent end to taxpayer funding for abortion. Read more here. ⤵️ #MarchForLife #whywemarch https://t.co/fo6a23VEFC — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) January 14, 2019

A Marist poll released Tuesday revealed that 75 percent of Americans want substantial restrictions on abortion, including 60 percent of Democrats and 61 percent of those who identify as “pro-choice.”

Democrats for Life of Colorado’s tweet confirms that pro-lifers do not belong to only one political party:

Prolife ≠ Pro-trump

Prolife ≠ Republican

Prolife ≠ Anti-immigrant

Prolife ≠ Anti-woman

Prolife ≠ Pro-birth

Prolife ≠ Religous fanatic

Prolife = Recognizing and upholding the innate dignity of each and every human life#WhyWeMarch

Pro-lifers are very diverse and it's great — Democrats for Life of Colorado (@Dems4LifeCO) January 11, 2019

Many who are pro-life are tweeting their own personal stories of why they will be marching for life:

Today, at 18 weeks, I felt my baby move for the first time. Today, at 18 weeks, it is legal for me to get an elective abortion in all 50 states. This is #WhyWeMarch. #MarchForLife2019 #SaveTheBabyHumans #ProLifeGen pic.twitter.com/mZi82M1eMr — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) January 15, 2019

When my wife was 22 weeks pregnant, doctors told her that the congenital heart defect they found in our unborn daughter was "a good reason to go out of state and get an abortion quickly before it's too late" This is my daughter today. She is #whywemarch pic.twitter.com/mXWYfFBIga — Joston Da Grava (@jtdagrava) January 8, 2019

I was 24, in my third year of medical school, working 24 hour shifts regularly and miserably ill with hyperemesis gravidarum (vomiting of pregnancy). I am SO proud I preserved our good son's life. SHOUT YOUR BIRTH!#ShoutYourBirth, @ShoutYourAbortion, #WhyWeMarch — Grazie P Christie MD (@GChristiemd) January 11, 2019

Brittany Rejected Abortion for Baby Noah. Now She’s Headed to Capitol Hill with a #Prolife Message. Read her amazing story here 👉🏻 https://t.co/d7pwhChhw6 #WhyWeMarch #BabiesGoToCongress #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/vbFkLe3uwm — Pregnancy Help News (@PHC_News) January 14, 2019

And those who provide support and encouragement to mothers who choose life despite difficult life circumstances — are tweeting why they are marching for life:

Because “my body, my choice” doesn’t make sense: a preborn child is not *your* body, they are *in* your body, and their life is theirs alone. #WhyWeMarch Let’s spread love and support to all women facing unplanned pregnancies, so they never feel they must choose abortion. pic.twitter.com/xYcVTwU7rw — Jillian Wenner (@kiwicranium) January 17, 2019

51 babies in 2018! Praise God! Thanks to your support, Good Counsel opened its doors to 51 homeless, pregnant women who had no where else to turn. Follow the link for more. This is #WHYWEMARCH with the @March_for_Life. This is #PROLIFE. https://t.co/9gxl5sEJN7 pic.twitter.com/ltkTEPpwui — Christopher Bell (@ChrisBell4Life) January 18, 2019

Proud parent of 4 amazing children. Adopted. Made by God. Loved. Wanted. Cherished. #whywemarch — Mama2God's kids (@Mama2Godskids) January 17, 2019

My daughter's 17th birthday was last week. She was my unplanned blessing. Her and I Marched together for the first time last year. My son turns 14 Friday, this years March. I can't imagine the world without them. Every child should have a birthday!#WhyWeMarch pic.twitter.com/hJKJKWAPgW — Mamma Ehret (@Baker13Kara) January 17, 2019

Supporting faith and family, Family Research Council is debunking the myths that are spread about abortion by the abortion industry and its political and media allies. One such myth is “Abortion is an important part of women’s healthcare”:

Recognizing the myths of abortion is critical as Planned Parenthood President Dr. Leana Wen confirmed recently that abortion is the “core mission” of her organization:

First, our core mission is providing, protecting and expanding access to abortion and reproductive health care. We will never back down from that fight – it’s a fundamental human right and women’s lives are at stake. — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) January 8, 2019

Pro-life celebrities such as Patricia Heaton and Joy Villa are celebrating the March for Life and those who are willing to be reviled for their belief in the value of human life from conception:

Thanks to the #KnightsOfColumbus for their unwavering love and care of women, children and families around the world. https://t.co/aFwShmbcrf — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) January 15, 2019

Hundreds of thousands of everyday Americans have traveled from points near and far and are now ready to express #WhyWeMarch: