#WhyWeMarch: March for Life Shows Humans Are ‘Unique from Day One’

March for Life 2019 is celebrating how science and technology have revealed the humanity of the child in the very first stages of development in the womb.

The theme of Friday’s March for Life — the world’s largest pro-life event — is “Unique from Day One: Pro-Life is Pro-Science.”

As hundreds of thousands of peaceful pro-life activists descend upon the nation’s capital Friday, the March for Life also reminds Americans of the harsh realities of abortion in the United States:

Students at every level of education from schools around the country, and representatives of many faith groups, have traveled to Washington to participate in the March for Life:

With Democrats now in control of the House, Senate Republicans hope to hold the line on any pro-abortion legislation or language inserted into unrelated bills that may be voted on in the House:

A Marist poll released Tuesday revealed that 75 percent of Americans want substantial restrictions on abortion, including 60 percent of Democrats and 61 percent of those who identify as “pro-choice.”

Democrats for Life of Colorado’s tweet confirms that pro-lifers do not belong to only one political party:

Many who are pro-life are tweeting their own personal stories of why they will be marching for life:

And those who provide support and encouragement to mothers who choose life despite difficult life circumstances — are tweeting why they are marching for life:

Supporting faith and family, Family Research Council is debunking the myths that are spread about abortion by the abortion industry and its political and media allies. One such myth is “Abortion is an important part of women’s healthcare”:

Recognizing the myths of abortion is critical as Planned Parenthood President Dr. Leana Wen confirmed recently that abortion is the “core mission” of her organization:

Pro-life celebrities such as Patricia Heaton and Joy Villa are celebrating the March for Life and those who are willing to be reviled for their belief in the value of human life from conception:

Hundreds of thousands of everyday Americans have traveled from points near and far and are now ready to express #WhyWeMarch:

