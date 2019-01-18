Buzzfeednews.com on Friday evening led with a report on Democrat lawmakers pledging to investigate President Donald Trump over its report claiming the president directed Michael Cohen, his former personal attorney, to make false statements to Congress — hours after the office of special counsel Robert Mueller denied the story’s veracity, describing it as “not accurate.”

The report — “Lawmakers Vow To Investigate Trump After Bombshell Report” — written by BuzzFeed politics reporter Emma Loop — is a roundup of reactions from top Democrats to the news organization’s report, citing two unidentified law enforcement officials alleging the president asked Cohen to lie to lawmakers about a proposal to build a Trump tower in the Russian capital of Moscow.

BuzzFeed claimed Cohen told Mueller that President Trump personally instructed him to lie about the timing of the project in order to obscure Trump’s involvement. No other news organization was able to confirm the report nearly 24 hours after its publication.

Further, BuzzFeed said Mueller’s investigators learned about President Trump’s directive “through interviews with multiple witnesses from the Trump Organization and internal company emails, text messages, and a cache of other documents.”

The report says Cohen then acknowledged Trump’s instructions when he was interviewed by the Mueller team. “We are continuing to report and determine what the special counsel is disputing. We remain confident in the accuracy of our report,” Ben Smith, BuzzFeed’s editor-in-chief, said in a statement on the special counsel’s dispute of its reportage.

The screenshot below shows BuzzFeed leading with Loop’s report at 9:38 p.m. EST. The subsequent screenshot shows the report was last updated at 12:10 p.m. EST — hours after the special counsel’s dispute of the report’s underlying claims.

The report cites pledges by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), who heads of the House’s judiciary panel. In a tweet shortly after the report’s publication, Schiff warned allegations could have wide-ranging ramifications for the president and vowed to “do what’s necessary to find out” if the report was accurate. “The allegation that the President of the United States may have suborned perjury before our committee in an effort to curtail the investigation and cover up his business dealings with Russia is among the most serious to date,” he wrote. “We will do what’s necessary to find out if it’s true.”

On Friday morning, Nadler vowed to open an inquiry in response to the report. “We know that the President has engaged in a long pattern of obstruction. Directing a subordinate to lie to Congress is a federal crime. The @HouseJudiciary Committee’s job is to get to the bottom of it, and we will do that work,” the New York Democrat wrote on Twitter.

Further, Loop’s report includes similar reactions to the now-debunked allegations, including Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX), a fellow House Intelligence Committee member, who demanded the president resign or face impeachment if the report is accurate

“If the @BuzzFeed story is true, President Trump must resign or be impeached,” he tweeted.

Asked by BuzzFeed if the House intelligence panel will look into the allegations, a gleefull Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) replied: “Oh yes. It will be.”

Peter Carr, a spokesperson for Mueller’s office, released a rare statement Friday disputing the report — the second of its kind since the investigation into so-called collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia began. “BuzzFeed’s description of specific statements to the Special Counsel’s Office, and characterization of documents and testimony obtained by this office, regarding Michael Cohen’s Congressional testimony are not accurate,” Carr’s statement read.

As of 10:19 p.m. EST, Buzzfeed finally switched its story for a report on a deadly pipeline explosion in Tlahuelilpan, Mexico.

Earlier Friday, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani said, “any suggestion — from any source — that the President counseled Michael Cohen to lie is categorically false.” In addition, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called the allegation “absolutely ridiculous.”