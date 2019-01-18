Democrats’ Shutdown Deal: Amnesty for 1.5M Illegal Alien Farm Workers

House and Senate Democrats have yet to come to the negotiating table on funding a wall along the United States-Mexico border but instead are gearing up to push amnesty for at least 1.5 million illegal aliens.

New legislation proposed by Democrats in the House and Senate would grant amnesty to the at least 1.5 million illegal aliens who work on farms across the country. The legislation is co-sponsored by Senators Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Kamala Harris (D-CA), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), and Jeff Merkley (D-OR), among others.

In California, alone, there are more than 250,000 illegal alien farm workers, all of whom would be eligible for the amnesty.

The amnesty gives all illegal alien farm workers who have been in the U.S. working on farms for at least 100 days in the last two years the ability to obtain a special “blue status” that would shield them from deportation by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency. The amnesty extends to the spouses and the children of illegal alien farm workers, an amnestied population that could reach beyond three million.

Even for illegal aliens who have been ordered deported from the U.S. and those who are currently in deportation proceedings would be able to evade deportation by obtaining the amnesty.

While the amnesty claims to exclude any illegal alien farm workers with felony convictions, the “blue status” can be granted to illegal aliens who have one or two misdemeanors, not including immigration violations or traffic violations.

The amnesty also allows for all illegal alien farm workers to obtain permanent residency in the U.S. after just five years so long as subtle requirements are met, like working 100 days on farms for each of those five years or 150 days working on a farm for at least three years.

On Friday, President Trump suggested support for foreign farm workers having “easy access” into the country to take blue-collar American jobs, saying, “Could somebody please explain to Nancy [Pelosi] & her ‘big donors’ in wine country that people working on farms (grapes) will have easy access in!”

The farm lobby and open borders advocates often claim that blue-collar American industries, like farm work, cannot survive without illegal alien workers. Even in the farm and agricultural industry, immigrants do not make up a majority of the occupation’s workforce. Additionally, farm workers are readily being replaced with machines and robots that can pick fruit, vegetables, and crops much quicker than humans.

Former federal immigration official Michael Cutler has called mass illegal and legal immigration to the U.S. a “delivery service” to the farm lobby and business.

“When people say ‘The immigration system is broken,’ I’m going to shock you and tell you it’s not broken,” Cutler said. “It’s doing exactly what the elite want. It is a delivery system and what it delivers is an unlimited supply of cheap, exploitable labor … it delivers an unlimited supply of foreign tourists.”

The Washington, DC-imposed mass immigration policy is a boon to corporate executives, Wall Street, big business, and multinational conglomerates as every one percent increase in the immigrant composition of an occupation’s labor force reduces Americans’ hourly wages by 0.4 percent. Every one percent increase in the immigrant workforce reduces Americans’ overall wages by 0.8 percent.

Every year the U.S. admits more than 1.5 million foreign nationals, with the vast majority deriving from family-based chain migration, whereby newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S. In 2017, the legal and illegal immigrant population reached a record high of 44.5 million. By 2023, the Center for Immigration Studies estimates that the legal and illegal immigrant population of the U.S. will make up nearly 15 percent of the entire U.S. population.

