Donald Trump Addresses March for Life: Vows to Veto Pro-Abortion Bills

President Donald Trump addressed March for Life activists on Friday, vowing to continue protecting the unborn despite Democrats taking a majority in the House of Representatives.

“Today I have signed a letter to Congress to make clear that if they send any legislation to my desk that weakens the protection of human life, I will issue a veto,” Trump said. “And we have the support to uphold those vetos.”

The president addressed the crowds gathering for the March for Life in Washington, D.C., via a pre-recorded video address.

“We know that every life has meaning and that every life is worth protecting, as president I will always defend the first right in our Declaration of Independence, the right to life,” he said.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence surprised the crowd by appearing on stage at the pro-life rally to introduce the president’s video.

“Know that you have an unwavering ally in this Vice President, in our family, and you have a champion in the president of the United States,” he said.

Pence also touted the successes of the Trump administration praised Trump as the most pro-life president in American history.

“Life is winning in America once again,” Pence said as the crowd cheered.