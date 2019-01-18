President Donald Trump said Friday that migrant farm workers would have “easy access” into the United States despite his crackdown on border security.

“Could somebody please explain to Nancy & her ‘big donors’ in wine country that people working on farms (grapes) will have easy access in!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The president questioned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s attempt to leave the country for a week to travel to Europe despite the ongoing partial government shutdown, now in its 28th day.

“Why would Nancy Pelosi leave the Country with other Democrats on a seven-day excursion when 800,000 great people are not getting paid,” he wrote.

Trump frequently talks about streamlining work visas for farmers.

During his address to the American Farm Bureau in Louisiana on Monday, the president got a standing ovation when he said he would make it easier for them to get migrant labor in spite of his tough immigration policies.

“You need people to help you with the farms and I’m not going to rule that out,” he said. “I’m going to make that easier for them to come in and to work the farms.”

In May 2018, the Trump administration announced they were working to streamline the process for getting H-2A temporary farm work visas.