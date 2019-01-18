George W. Bush Delivers Pizza to Secret Service, Calls for Government to Re-Open

Former President George W. Bush and ex-first lady Laura Bush on Friday delivered pizzas to U.S. Secret Service agents, calling on Republicans and Democrats to find a solution to the partial government shutdown.

“@LauraWBush and I are grateful to our Secret Service personnel and the thousands of Federal employees who are working hard for our country without a paycheck,” Bush wrote in an Instagram post, sharing a photo of the delivery. “And we thank our fellow citizens who are supporting them. It’s time for leaders on both sides to put politics aside, come together, and end this shutdown.”

Nearly 800,000 government workers have been impacted by the shutdown, going without pay since the shutdown, now the longest in U.S. history, started December 22.