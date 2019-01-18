Mike Pence Surprises March for Life Crowd, Introduces Trump’s Message

Vice President Mike Pence surprised the massive March for Life crowd in Washington, DC, Friday, supporting life and introducing a message from President Donald Trump.

“Hello, America,” Pence began with his wife at his side. “It’s a joy for us to be with you today”:

“My wife is many things,” the vice president continued. “She’s a mother, she’s an advocate for military families, she’s traveled across this country, she’s even an art teacher at a Christian school. And I couldn’t be more proud of our second lady, my wife, Karen Pence”:

“We gather here today because we know we still have much work to do,” said Pence. “We urge you to stand strong. Stand with that love and compassion as you stand for life, and know that we will stand with you until that great day comes where we restore the sanctity of life to the center of American law.”

He said it was an honor to address the March for Life crowd, but it was a “high honor” and “distinct privilege” to introduce a message from President Trump:

The president spoke of the dignity of every human life, the beauty and human soul seen in the eyes of a newborn child, and “majesty of God’s creation.”

“We know that every life has meaning and that every life is worth protecting,” said Trump. He pledged to always, as president, defend the right to life enshrined in the Declaration of Independence. He recalled reinstating the Mexico City Policy and protecting groups like the Little Sisters of the Poor.

President Trump said he is supporting moving the Hyde Amendment through the U.S. Senate to prevent taxpayer funding of abortion in spending bills. In a letter to Congress issued Friday, he said he will veto any legislation that “weakens the protection of human life.” He added that he has the support to uphold such vetos.

“Every child is a sacred gift from God,” said Trump. “Each person is unique from day one,” he said, referencing the 2019 March for Life theme.

Video footage shows Pence and his wife, second lady Karen Pence, arriving at the March:

