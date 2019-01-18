PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Unborn Lives Lifted Up at Annual March for Life

A sea of people holding banners and signs proclaiming the sanctity of life from conception to national death filled the National Mall on Friday for the annual March for Life — an event that has taken place annually since the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court Roe v. Wade decision making abortion legal across the land.

Jeanne Mancini, president of March for Life, said from the stage that the country was “forever changed” by Roe v. Wade.

“Since that time, we have tragically lost over 60 million American children, little girls, and little boys, to abortion,” Mancini said. “And many mothers and fathers regret having been involved in abortion.”

“We’re marching to end the human rights abuse of our time, abortion,” Mancini said. “That’s why we march.”

President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and members of the House and Senate pro-life caucuses spoke at the event, Trump via video.

Watch: March for Life Program



March for Life participants on the National Mall on Friday carried signs to support the sanctity of life from conception to natural death. (Penny Starr/Breitbart News)

President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan ‘Make America Great Again’ was transformed into ‘Make Unborn Babies Great Again’ at the annual March for Life on Friday on the National Mall. (Matt Perdie/Breitbart News)

Watch: Breitbart News’ March for Life Crowd Coverage

Defund Planned Parenthood — the nation’s largest taxpayer-funded abortion provider — were plentiful at the annual March for Life on Friday on the National Mall (Susan Berry/Breitbart News)

Watch: Counter-Protesters at March for Life Chant ‘Abortion Is Healthcare’

The annual March for Life on Friday on the National Mall was a family-friendly event with thousands of children taking part. (Penny Starr/Breitbart News)

The signs and banners at the annual March for Life on Friday on the National Mall ranged from scripture to Satan. (Matt Perdie/Breitbart News)

A girl at the annual March for Life on Friday on the National Mall made the case for women’s rights at the pro-life event. (Charlie Spiering/Breitbart News)

Adoption not abortion was a theme at the annual March for Life on the National Mall on Friday. (Penny Starr/Breitbart News)

Watch: Considering Abortion? ‘I’ll Take Them; Don’t Do It’

The partial government shutdown was in the spotlight at the annual March for Life on Friday on the National Mall but not for political reasons. (Charlie Spiering/Breitbart News)