Police: Suspect Allegedly Shoots Wife, Daughter in Church Parking Lot

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office identified 62-year-old Arthur Edigin as the suspect in a church parking lot shooting that left one dead and one injured Thursday night.

Breitbart News reported that the shooting occurred outside Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church in Cypress, Texas, around 7 pm. The deceased individual was a female and the wounded individual was her daughter.

HCSO has identified the deceased woman’s estranged husband as the shooting suspect:

Investigators are seeking Arthur Edigin, 62, in connection w/the shooting outside Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church on Huffmeister. He’s 5’4”, 144 lbs. Driving a white ‘08 Suburban w/damaged right front quarter panel. Call 713-221-6000. #hounews pic.twitter.com/sfLE503SYE — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) January 18, 2019

The Houston Chronicle reports that the mother and daughter were in a car when the suspect opened fire. The daughter is in critical condition.

The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston commented on the shooting in a statement, saying, “Our prayers are with the victims and families affected by the tragic shooting this evening at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church. Officials with the Archdiocese and the parish community are cooperating with local authorities in their investigation.”

UPDATE: Harris County Sheriff’s deputies located Arthur Edigin in a hotel at 2424 W Sam Houston Parkway. They entered his room and found him dead inside.

