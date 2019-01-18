‘President Pelosi’ Trends After BuzzFeed Report: ‘It’s the Ending We Deserve’

“President Pelosi” trended on Twitter on Friday as President Donald Trump’s haters fantasized about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) becoming the next president after BuzzFeed reported that Trump ordered his then-personal lawyer Michael Cohen to lie to Congress about a proposal to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.

Pelosi is third in line to the presidency, and the Buzzfeed report, which was based on anonymous sources, caused left-wing activists to dream about Trump and Vice President Mike Pence both getting removed from office or resigning.

President Pelosi 2019. Bring back America. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) January 18, 2019

We keep getting one step closer to President Pelosi and I'm here for it. — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) January 18, 2019

People are discussing necessity of impeachment more and more often, Trump is keeping the govt shutdown, and now… President Pelosi is trending. #TiredOfWinning pic.twitter.com/HOLnuGaa9S — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 18, 2019

The most interesting story of 2019 will be who President Pelosi picks as her vice president. — Dave Pell (@davepell) January 14, 2019

Opens Twitter… Sees “President Pelosi” is trending… Takes off shoes, sits on couch, charges phone, and stays on Twitter. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 18, 2019

And take Pence with him! Time for President Pelosi! https://t.co/r3WVcEGjpy — melissa byrne (@mcbyrne) January 18, 2019

I’m here for President Pelosi… It’s the ending we deserve. pic.twitter.com/Lg4qmu8R4U — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 18, 2019

President Pelosi has a nice ring to it. Ironic that #DonaldTrump might bring us our first female president after all. At the same time though I feel sorry for her because she is going to have such a huge task ahead of her cleaning up the stink Donald Trump has left. — Stephen Sipila (@StephenSipila) January 18, 2019

wouldn’t it be fun if trump and pence went down together and we said hello to President Pelosi? A girl can dream. https://t.co/QmGoUI1Nz2 — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) January 18, 2019

Congressional Republicans are also shivering over the prospects of a President Pelosi. https://t.co/WZvDLmOY1P — Adam Best (@adamcbest) January 18, 2019

Trending Now –> "President Pelosi" Happy Friday everybody! — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) January 18, 2019

I don't know what I'm more excited about… #1 America may be finally realizing that our President is a crook or #2 'President Pelosi' is a top trend on Twitter and Trump surely has noticed this! — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) January 18, 2019

Democrats like Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) who said that Trump must “must resign or be impeached” if the Buzzfeed report is true got anti-Trump activists even more excited.

Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) also tweeted, “If the President directed Cohen to lie to Congress, that is obstruction of justice. Period. Full stop.”

If the President directed Cohen to lie to Congress, that is obstruction of justice. Period. Full stop. — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) January 18, 2019

This is true. — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) January 18, 2019

If the @BuzzFeed story is true, President Trump must resign or be impeached. — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) January 18, 2019

Earlier this week, Allan Lichtman, the impeachment activist and American University history professor, laid out the “unlikely” scenario in which Pelosi would become president this year.

“It is unlikely, but now at least possible, that Nancy Pelosi will be the next president of the United States. It will not happen by election in 2020, but by succession to the White House this year,” Lichtman wrote in The Hill. “Other than the vice president, the Constitution does not specify an order of succession to the Oval Office, which is determined by federal statute. Under the Presidential Succession Act of 1947, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, not the secretary of State, is in line for the presidency after the vice president. Therefore, if both Donald Trump and Mike Pence are either removed from office or resign, then Pelosi becomes president.”

Here’s how Lichtman laid out the Resistance’s dream scenario: