Pro-Life Leaders Call for Full Investigation into Google Manipulation of Anti-Abortion YouTube Videos

Pro-life leaders are reacting to information revealed to Breitbart News that Google has “huge teams” manually preventing anti-abortion YouTube videos from appearing at the top of search results.

The leaked information appeared to contradict Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s sworn testimony to Congress that his company does not “manually intervene on any particular search result.”

Father Frank Pavone, national director of Priests for Life, says the issue should be “fully investigated.”

“The pro-life movement wants to work together in a fair and honest way with companies like Google which are obviously so important to the communication of our message,” he told Breitbart News. “We don’t want to come to conclusions without all the facts, but gathering the facts about what is going on here has got to be a top priority.”

Pavone said pro-life leaders have been discussing “the abortion distortion” for decades.

“It is the phenomenon that all the rules change when it comes to this topic – legal rules, political rules, rules of basic fairness and common sense,” he said. “That’s not only because abortion in itself is such an emotionally volatile topic. It’s because abortion itself is, at its root, the height of unfairness against the child: it kills.”

“You can’t have such a fundamental injustice without it distorting and tainting everything around it,” Pavone added.

The pro-life leader said when people can actually see abortion for what it is (www.LookAtAbortion.org), “the power of all the rhetoric and deceptive slogans vanish; celebrity endorsements become meaningless, and political support evaporates.”

“That’s why those who have the slightest allegiance to the ‘pro-choice’ ideology do everything to avoid letting people see what it looks like,” he said. “So do some people even within the Church.”

Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America, said in working with young people in high schools and on college campuses across the nation, she knows “social media skills are a necessity, as our generation has grown up tech-savvy and plugged in.”

“Navigating the social media gauntlet is a daily challenge for the #ProLifeGeneration at Students for Life of America, which is really a violation of the worldviews and ethos that the corporate entities who control them claim to represent,” she told Breitbart News.

“It’s unsurprising that politically correct social media giants try to squash the views of those who engage in a way perceived as counter-cultural,” Hawkins added, “but just as important, it is hypocritical for them to claim to create an improved open marketplace of ideas when the only ideas they welcome are their own.”