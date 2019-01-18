Rashida Tlaib Blames Trump for Death Threats: ‘Like He’s Sending Out Some Sort of Signal’

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) is holding President Donald Trump responsible for death threats made against her, even accusing Trump of “sending out some sort of signal.”

On The Intercept’s Thursday “Deconstructed” podcast, host Mehdi Hasan asked Tlaib if she held “this president’s rhetoric responsible, at least in part,” for the death threats.

“Absolutely, he is the leader of our country,” Tlaib answered. “He sets the tone and you, even in rallies and other instances, he’s even said if impeachment continued, we’re going to see violence. We’re going to see — I mean, it’s almost like he’s sending out some sort of signal.”

Tlaib also said Trump “has obviously erupted this kind of… white supremacy kind of movement and people are saying things that are not reflective of who we are as a country.”

She said Trump’s supporters think she does not “belong here” and are “very loud and direct.”

After enthusiastically telling left-wing activists after her first day in Congress that she will “impeach the motherf**ker,” Tlaib continued to double down on her remarks, even saying that Trump has “met his match.”

Trump called Tlaib’s vulgar remarks “disgraceful.”

“I think she dishonored herself and I think she dishonored her family, using language like that in front of her son and whoever else was there,” Trump said.