Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) is serving his first term in the House after winning a seat in the 2018 midterm elections, and he added attending the annual March for Life on Friday on the National Mall to his agenda.

The event is held on the anniversary of the 1973 Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion across the land — a decision pro-lifers hope will be overturned.

“Hey everybody we’re at the March for Life in Washington, DC,” Crenshaw said in a now-viral video on Twitter.

March for Life! Defending the value of the unborn. #MarchForLife pic.twitter.com/Tth36XDnyn — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) January 18, 2019

“We’re here because we value life,” Crenshaw said to a cheering crowd. “And we understand how important it is for our country.”

“This is an awesome crowd,” Crenshaw said. “So happy to be here with all you guys.”

“March for Life! Defending the value of the unborn. #MarchForLife,” Crenshaw tweeted.

Crenshaw, a former Navy Seal, told Breitbart News he came to the march to show “support for the value of life at all points in the human life cycle.”

Crenshaw said winning the pro-life argument calls for the correct messaging.

“Our cause needs to be messaging … and helping people who are on the other side of this to understand the default position is human life,” Crenshaw said.

“The default position is pro-life,” Crenshaw said. “We shouldn’t be using euphemisms to talk about abortion such as pro-choice or part of the body, or reproduction rights.”

“We should be talking about it in a more honest sense and understanding the human life cycle starts at conception and has value and should be protected as such,” Crenshaw said.

Jeanne Mancini, president of March for Life, said at the event the country was “forever changed” by the Roe v. Wade decision.

“Since that time, we have tragically lost over 60 million American children, little girls, and little boys, to abortion,” Mancini said. “And many mothers and fathers regret having been involved in abortion.”

“We’re marching to end the human rights abuse of our time, abortion,” Mancini said. “That’s why we march. And that’s why you are so urgently needed.”

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter