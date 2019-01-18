VP Mike Pence: Pro-Life Trump Administration Is ‘All About Results’

Vice President Mike Pence told pro-life advocates Friday night the Trump administration is “all about results” in protecting unborn lives.

“You know, it’s not just about speeches that we give or where we show up,” Pence told attendees of the March for Life annual Rose Dinner. “In this administration it’s all about results.”

Great honor to speak at tonight’s March for Life Rose Dinner. Under @POTUS Trump, this is a pro-life administration – and across the board, we have kept our promise to stand without apology for the sanctity of human life! pic.twitter.com/YLcoWBuxCW — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) January 19, 2019

“This pro-life administration, across the board, we’ve been working every day, to keep our promise to stand with all of you, without apology, for the sanctity of human life,” the vice president said.

Pence was the source of inspiration to pro-life activists for a second time Friday as he had addressed the March for Life rally earlier in the day when he made a surprise visit to speak to thousands of pro-life marchers participating in the annual event.

“The president said today the March for Life, in his words, this is a movement founded on love, grounded in the nobility and dignity of every human life,” the vice president said, referring to the words of President Donald Trump who also spoke to the pro-life marchers in a pre-recorded message during the rally.

“And so it is,” Pence said, adding later he “couldn’t be more proud to serve as vice president to the most pro-life president in American history.”

“In one of his very first acts, President Trump reinstated the Mexico City Policy, and now we will ensure that our foreign aid dollars never go to groups that promote abortions abroad,” the vice president said as he continued to name some of the other pro-life accomplishments of the Trump administration.

Pence said, however, that abortion rights activists also know the progress the Trump administration has made in advancing a pro-life agenda.

“The new majority in the House of Representatives passed a bill that would repeal the Mexico City Policy,” he explained, adding that “leading Democrats today now promise to open the floodgates to taxpayer-funded abortion by repealing the Hyde Amendment.”

However, Pence repeated Trump’s promise in his message to the March for Life supporters that he will veto any bill that promotes abortion.

The vice president said, on Thursday, he met with young pro-life representatives of Students for Life of America. He said seeing the “fresh faces” of the young pro-lifers reminded him the pro-life movement “is as vibrant as the values we advocate.”

“We’re growing and inspiring a rising generation with our message of generosity and compassion, and life is winning,” he said, adding that the movement for life has “reached another level of optimism.”

“This movement is filled with hope that we will restore the sanctity of life,” the vice president said to resounding applause.

Pence was the first sitting U.S. vice president to address the March for Life event on the National Mall two years ago.