Watch Live: Thousands Gather on National Mall to ‘March for Life’

Thousands of pro-life activists will gather on the National Mall on Friday for the anniversary of the United States Supreme Court Roe v. Wade decision that made abortion on demand the law of the land in 1973.

The annual rally attracts individuals from across the country who gather despite frigid winter weather to express their support for overturning the law and advocate for national policy that honors life from conception to natural death.

The rally program will begin at noon, at which time a video will appear above.

The event will conclude after participants march to the steps of the Supreme Court.

Pro-life lawmakers will be speaking at the event, including Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) and Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ).

Vice President Mike Pence will be the keynote speaker at the March for Life Rose Dinner on Friday night.

