Donald Trump Traveling to Dover to Honor Four Americans Killed in Syria

President Donald Trump announced plans to travel to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to pay tribute to the American soldiers killed in Syria.

“Will be leaving for Dover to be with the families of 4 very special people who lost their lives in service to our Country!” Trump wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

The Department of Defense confirmed Friday that Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jonathan R. Farmer, Navy Chief Cryptologic Technician Shannon M. Kent, and former Navy SEAL Scott A. Wirtz, working for the Defense Intelligence Agency, were killed in a suicide bombing in Syria.

A fourth American civilian killed in the attack while serving as an interpreter was identified by a civilian contractor as Ghadir Taher.

A suicide bomber killed the four Americans after Trump declared the Islamic State terrorists defeated and announced his intentions to withdraw American troops from Syria: