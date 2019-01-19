Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) said in a statement on Saturday that President Donald Trump “captured the moral high ground” in his speech proposing a compromise between Republicans and Democrats on the border wall fight.

During a speech on Saturday, President Trump proposed a border security solution that provides $5.7 billion in funding for his proposed border wall, gives more resources to Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) officers, while providing a three-year amnesty to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) illegal aliens.

Sen. Cramer, a freshman Republican senator who championed Trump’s America First agenda during the 2018 midterms, cheered the president’s proposal, charging it gave him moral leadership on the issue.

Cramer tweeted on Saturday, “@POTUS has captured moral high ground, and @SpeakerPelosi is an incompetent liberal if she doesn’t join him. #EndTheShutdown #BuildTheWall.”

During the speech, Trump announced the that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will bring the announced deal before the Senate this upcoming week.

McConnell said in a statement on Saturday:

This bill takes a bipartisan approach to re-opening the closed portions of the federal government. It pairs the border security investment that our nation needs with additional immigration measures that both Democrat and Republican members of Congress believe are necessary. Unlike the bills that have come from the House over the past few weeks, this proposal could actually resolve this impasse. It has the full support of the President and could be signed into law to quickly reopen the government.

Sen. Marxha Blackburn, another conservative freshman GOP senator, said that we must deliver for the American people by securing the southern border.

“The president has once again shown he is willing to work with Democrats to end this shutdown and find a compromise that will secure our border,” said Blackburn. “This proposal that has bipartisan support would provide the much-needed $5.7 billion for a border barrier.”

“The border patrol agents have repeatedly asked for three items: a physical barrier, more technology, and more agents and officers. As members of Congress, we must deliver for them,” Blackburn added.