Marsha Blackburn: ‘We Must Deliver’ on the Border Wall

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) charged in a statement on Saturday that “we must deliver” for the American people by securing the country’s southern border.

President Donald Trump delivered a speech on Saturday afternoon in which he proposed an end to the government shutdown by offering legislation that would provide a three-year temporary amnesty to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) illegal aliens for $5.7 billion in border wall funding.

In the speech, Trump said that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will bring the announced deal before the Senate floor this upcoming week.

McConnell said in a statement on Saturday:

This bill takes a bipartisan approach to re-opening the closed portions of the federal government. It pairs the border security investment that our nation needs with additional immigration measures that both Democrat and Republican members of Congress believe are necessary. Unlike the bills that have come from the House over the past few weeks, this proposal could actually resolve this impasse. It has the full support of the President and could be signed into law to quickly reopen the government. Everyone has made their point—now it’s time to make a law. I intend to move to this legislation this week. With bipartisan cooperation, the Senate can send a bill to the House quickly so that they can take action as well. The situation for furloughed employees isn’t getting any brighter and the crisis at the border isn’t improved by show votes. But the President’s plan is a path toward addressing both issues quickly.

Sen. Blackburn, who champions Trump’s America First agenda in Congress, said that we must deliver for the American people and the border patrol agents by securing the southern border.

“The president has once again shown he is willing to work with Democrats to end this shutdown and find a compromise that will secure our border,” said Sen. Blackburn. “This proposal that has bipartisan support would provide the much-needed $5.7 billion for a border barrier.

“The border patrol agents have repeatedly asked for three items: a physical barrier, more technology, and more agents and officers. As members of Congress, we must deliver for them,” Blackburn added.