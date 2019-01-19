Photos: Women’s March Protesters Call For Trump to ‘Drop Dead,’ His Children to Be Caged

Protesters among the Women’s March in Washington, DC, Saturday called for free abortions for all, President Trump’s children to be caged, and for Trump to “drop dead.”

The left-wing protesters showed support for feminism, prostitution, transgender issues, and immigration. Many demonstrators also showed serious hatred for the president.

“Make America Great Again, and Drop Dead!” one sign read.

One protester called for Trump’s children to be caged. Barron Trump is only 12 years old.

“Grab ’em by the patriarchy” one sign read.

In a video captured by Breitbart News, a woman says, “Everybody, I’m giving abortions. I give abortions to men. I give abortions to women. Everybody gets a free abortion.”

Another sign read, “Sex work is work.” A sign can also be seen that reads “Let’s RIOT.”

“Stop killing black trans women,” another sign read.

There were also several men with “Feminist Dad” signs.

One protester informed onlookers that “Pussy is God.”

“Tits over toupees,” another sign said.

One sign read, “Welcome to the Bitchdom. We’re done being quiet!”

Check out all the photos from the march:

All photos by Justin Caruso/Breitbart News.

Other photos captured by Breitbart News’ Matthew Perdie show demonstrators holding signs reading “White Old Men…Extinction Nearing!” Another woman held a sign reading “Anything you can do I can do bleeding.”

This year’s march takes place as there is controversy over the organizers’ ties to anti-Semitic preacher Louis Farrakhan.

Watch Breitbart News’ crowd coverage: