Tornado Ravages Alabama Town, Injuring at Least One

A tornado ravaged the town of Wetumpka, Alabama, on Saturday afternoon, injuring at least one and causing significant damage to buildings in the area.

Mayor Jerry Willis told the Montgomery Advertiser said at least one person was injured as a result of the storm as of 4:30 p.m., adding that the injury was not serious.

The severe tornado destroyed multiple buildings, completely flattening everything from homes to historic churches.

First Baptist Church Wetumpka pic.twitter.com/ykNm0bWWmD — Trey Lightner (@TigerTrey3) January 19, 2019

Residents also reported instances of downed trees, power lines, and overturned vehicles.

Significant tornado in Wetumpka. Injuries also reported pic.twitter.com/UGt7BQEN5i — James Spann (@spann) January 19, 2019

The town’s police station also suffered serious damage, WSFA reported.

Alabama Power said in a statement that at least 2,000 customers are without power, and that the company would be sending personnel to assess the damage.

The town’s sheriff placed a 6:00 p.m. curfew for residents in the downtown area, which would stay in effect until 6:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Willis also urged residents to stay away from damaged areas while neighboring rescue crews assess the damage.

Gov. Kay Ivey announced that she would deploy state resources to assist residents in Elmore County:

There are several reports of severe damage in Wetumpka & surrounding areas. We’re working to gather more details & have deployed @AlabamaEMA folks to assist in Elmore County. Please be advised of current weather advisories and stay away from damaged areas for your safety. — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) January 19, 2019

The tornado passed over many areas of the southeastern U.S., as the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for parts of Alabama, Mississippi, and Florida until 5 p.m. CST.