Virginia Senator Openly Carrying Handgun to Deter Violent Protesters

Virginia State Senator Amanda Chase (R) is openly carrying a handgun as a way to deter violent protesters.

The New York Post reports that she became concerned about her safety “after a group of immigration activists confronted her colleague, State Sen. Richard H. Black (R), over his bill to ban sanctuary cities.”

The next day, Chase carried a revolver on her hip while in Virginia’s Capitol building.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that Chase had the revolver holstered on her belt while at the podium presenting legislation.

Chase said, “Sometimes it’s a deterrent for over-exuberant folks. Unfortunately in the General Assembly we see the good, we see the bad, we see all types of things. It’s just for personal safety, quite honestly.”

She told the Washington Post, “I’ve had people get in my face. I’ve had people come up and try to touch me inappropriately.” Those experiences, combined with the confrontation her Senate colleague faced, convinced her it was time to take actions to ensure her personal safety.

