Watch Live: Anti-Trump Women’s March in D.C.

The third anti-Trump Women’s March is taking place in Washington, DC, and other U.S. cities on Saturday. Originally launched the day after President Trump was inaugurated in 2017, the event unfolds as several “sister marches” and sponsors–including the Democratic National Committee–have back out.

The controversy surrounding the march centers on its leadership and their links to anti-Semite Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan. March co-founder Teresa Shook has called for march leaders Tamika Mallory, Bob Bland, Linda Sarsour, and Carmen Perez — to step down.

According to its website, the march starts at 10 a.m. Eastern at Freedom Plaza:

The 2017 Women’s March inspired hundreds of women to run, millions more to vote, and dozens to win elected office. The 2019 Women’s March marks two years of resistance to the Trump presidency, two years of training new activists, and two years of building power. And this time, we’re coming back with an agenda.

The Women’s March Twitter account and others are promoting the event.

“We are marching today to call for justice for all marginalized communities from our Black sisters to our Latino sisters & to any undocumented women & for all women who can say #MeToo It’s important that Muslim women are here to represent.” – Khadijah #WomensWave #IMarchFor pic.twitter.com/WuBjKhRn5r — Women's March (@womensmarch) January 19, 2019

Y'ALL. The @womensmarch is TOMORROW! We're ready to show up & march in solidarity with all communities against white supremacy & all systems of oppression. For more info about the #MuslimWomenMarch contingent, visit https://t.co/Ilkzo8fZDb!#IMarchFor #WomensWave https://t.co/2gcvPuVT9X — MPower Change (@MPower_Change) January 19, 2019

Who's joining us for the @womensmarch tomorrow? The Trump administration is ramping up their attacks on Asian American communities, undocumented folks, and refugees. We have to ramp up our resistance. #WomensWave https://t.co/IaKRrWdRO9 pic.twitter.com/i01S6TDg5Y — 18MR.org (@18millionrising) January 18, 2019

For the first time, a counter-march has formed “to represent the rising tide of women who stand against the regrettable divisiveness of the so-called Women’s March movement,” according to the Independent Women’s Forum’s Facebook page.

We are here to champion ALL women’s achievements and advancements. And we are here to celebrate ALL voices—in all their individual variety. Women’s movements should empower and celebrate all women. Sadly, despite a celebrated beginning, it has become clear that the organizing done under the guise of the Women’s March is a political movement designed to advance leftist causes and elect Democrats to higher office. It relies heavily on identity politics, excludes whole categories of women, and acts as though all women should think, feel, live, and vote only one way.

That event will take place beginning at 9:30 a.m. Eastern at Pershing Park in Washington, DC.

