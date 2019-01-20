Police in Houston say a resident shot and killed three alleged home invaders and wounded a fourth early Saturday morning.

The Associated Press reports that “at least four suspects…[allegedly] stormed the residence” and the resident opened fire. One of the suspects died in the home, another died after fleeing on foot, and a third was found dead in the getaway car.

A fourth suspect was wounded and taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

The Houston Chronicle reports that the incident occurred shortly after 1 am Saturday and that Houston Police Department’s Travis Miller believes everyone involved in the alleged invasion is accounted for.

KHOU talked to the resident’s neighbor, who said he saw the suspects holding rifles as they approached the residence.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.