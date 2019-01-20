Watch Live: Candace Owens’ First Blexit Rally Kicks Off in Los Angeles

Watch live as Candace Owens kicks off the very first Blexit – or Black exit – rally on Sunday in Los Angeles, California.

The event will take place in the city’s Globe Theatre at 2:45 PM Pacific. A video will appear above once the rally begins.

Owens announced Blexit last October as “the black exit from the Democrat Party,” vowing to take her mission of exodus to cities controlled by Democratic politicians.

Rallies and events can be expected to take place throughout the year 2019. The video has been provided courtesy of Blexit.

