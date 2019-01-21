Al Sharpton: Trump, Pence ‘Drive-By’ MLK Memorial Visit ‘Epitome of an Insult’

Al Sharpton ripped President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on Monday for their “drive by” Martin Luther King Memorial visit, saying it was “an epitome of an insult.”

Sharpton claimed that Trump and Pence only visited the MLK Memorial because Sharpton attacked them earlier in the day for not having an official event at the White House to celebrate Martin Luther King Day a “federal holiday that Ronald Reagan signed.”

“After we attacked him, he went by a drive by of the King Memorial, a 90-second stop, which is an epitome of an insult,” Sharpton said. “We don’t want a drive by, Mr. president. We want government open and, in honor of Dr. King, you should address the government workers, that he died fighting for sanitation workers in Memphis. If you really were sincere, you would talk to some of the workers that you have furloughed and delayed pay.”

Sharpton then accused Trump of being “the most insensitive president we’ve seen in our lifetime” for not even addressing the federal workers who are furloughed.

“Fact of the matter is, when you spoke to the whole country the other night, you didn’t even speak to those workers,” Sharpton said. “So the workers get no comment, no words from the president, and Dr King gets a drive by. This is the most insensitive president we’ve seen in our lifetime.”