Devout socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) says that the world will stop spinning in a dozen years if “climate change” is left unchecked. Ocasio-Cortez is pushing a new plan in Congress she calls her “Green New Deal” to confront climate matters.

“I think that the part of it that is generational is that millennials and Gen-Z and all these folks that come after us are looking up and we’re like, ‘the world is going to end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change and your biggest issue is–your biggest issue is ‘how are we going to pay for it?'” Ocasio-Cortez said. “And, like, this is the war–this is our World War II.”

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claims without evidence that "the world is going to end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change" pic.twitter.com/Tndg9A0K80 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 22, 2019

AOC on millennials and climate change: “Like, this is our World War II.” pic.twitter.com/f8Pu1v8gDf — Natalie Johnson (@nataliejohnsonn) January 22, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez was speaking during an interview with Ta-Nehisi Coutes, a leftist writer, at Riverside Church in Harlem in New York City for their Martin Luther King, Jr., Day MLKNOW event.

She was celebrated by the left for the stand she is taking for her “Green New Deal” plan:

"Millennials, and Gen z, and all these folks that come after us, are looking up and we're like 'the world will end in 12 years if we don't address climate change, and your biggest issue is how are we gonna pay for it?'" @AOC #MLKNow #MLK2019 pic.twitter.com/fbUxr2C0tJ — People For Bernie (@People4Bernie) January 21, 2019

But Ocasio-Cortez’s push for the idea that there is a crisis when it comes to the climate smacks of former Vice President Al Gore from back in 1992:

Ocasio-Cortez at #MLKDAY event is Al Gore, circa 1992: "We're like, the world is going to end in 12 years if we don't address climate change, and your biggest issue is how are we going to pay for it? And like, this is the war. This is our World war II." https://t.co/1XP2CpxtHD — David Martosko (@dmartosko) January 22, 2019

Back then, Gore claimed there was a “crisis” with regard to the climate:

Gore would spend the better part of the next couple of decades pushing theories that there was a climate crisis, in some cases falsely claiming–citing others–that the polar ice caps would melt by 2014. Gore made those claims in the mid-2000s, years before 2014, but 2014 has long since passed, and the polar ice caps are still there.