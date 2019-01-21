President Donald Trump congratulated the New England Patriots for their championship victory Sunday over the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Congratulations to Bob Kraft, Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and the entire New England Patriots team on a great game and season,” he wrote late Sunday night after the AFC championship game was over.

The Patriots won in overtime with a touchdown; the final score was 37-31.

Trump has a friendly relationship with Kraft, Belichick and Brady, and the team went to the White House after the Patriots won the Super Bowl in 2017. Kraft even gave Trump a Super Bowl ring.

The Patriots lost the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018 but now return to the championship game for the third year in a row.

They will face the Los Angeles Rams.

“Will be a fantastic Super Bowl!” Trump wrote.