Exclusive — Charlie Kirk: Blexit Is the ‘Beginning of the End of the Democrat Party’

Charlie Kirk told Breitbart News on Sunday that the Blexit movement, led by Candace Owens, is “the beginning of the end of the Democrat Party.”

“I would like to see nothing more than the Left be held accountable for all the horrible things they’ve done to the black community — the lies, the misrepresentations, the ravaging of their communities,” said Kirk to Breitbart News in Los Angeles, California, at Owens’ very first Blexit event of 2019.

“Look, I come from Chicago, which is plagued by gun violence, plagued by poverty,” continued Kirk, “We have Democrat city council members, only Democrat city council members, only Democrat congressmen. The last Republican mayor was in 1931, and yet they still blame Republicans for all their problems.”

“The Democrats own the problems of the black community, and it’s going to be Donald Trump, it’s going to be free markets, it’s going to be conservatives, that are finally going to make this community prosperous again,” said Kirk, “Blexit is really the beginning of the end of the Democrat Party.”

Kirk added that President Donald Trump is delivering record results for the black community, including the lowest ever black unemployment rate, a 400 percent increase in black-owned businesses, urban revitalization, and President Trump’s prison reform, “which is something that Republicans hadn’t really taken on,” noted Kirk.

“The president right now is delivering record results for the black community,” said Kirk. “The Democrats have lied to black America for far too long, and it’s taking a leader like Candace Owens to go into the black community directly, and organize this movement around freedom, around free thought.”

“It’s a real revolution,” continued Kirk. “Donald Trump’s approval rating amongst black America right now is anywhere between eighteen to thirty percent. If that’s even half true, that’s still the highest it’s ever been for a Republican president in thirty or forty years.”

