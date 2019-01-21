Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry (R) called out Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for opposing a wall along the United States-Mexico border while she enjoys security and a fence around her home.

In an exclusive interview with SiriusXM Patriot’s Breitbart News Saturday, Landry slammed the “hypocrisy” of Pelosi and her fellow pro-open borders allies in Washington, D.C. for having a fence around her home and personal security while at the same time opposing closing and securing the southern border with a border wall.

Landry said:

Nancy Pelosi has a long laundry list of hypocrisy in every single thing she does. She has a front door on her house. She has a fence around her house. She has security measures around her house. She has a door to her congressional office. She doesn’t, evidently, just let anybody in. What’s amazing is this is exactly on a much more larger scale … what’s going on in this country. What Nancy Pelosi and the Left want is, they want chaos because, under chaos, they control. They certainly must support the violence. They do nothing to suppress it. They do nothing to condemn it. [Emphasis added] … [Illegal immigration is] the number one public crisis of our time. And I know some people say we got a big opioid epidemic and that’s a crisis and it is … but guess what, today, we cannot solve that opioid epidemic unless we have that wall. [Emphasis added]

Listen to Landry’s full interview here:

Landry said a border wall is paramount to ending the country’s opioid epidemic, with tens of thousands of Americans dying every year from drug overdoses and deadly fentanyl. The drug epidemic has become so large that Americans are now more likely to die from accidental overdoses than car accidents.

“Heroin, synthetic fentanyl are pouring across that border and killing 65,000 Americans a year in this country,” Landry said. “If you did away with all the pharmaceutical manufacturers, if you took prescription opioid out of circulation, it would not solve the problem today. It wouldn’t even make a dent in it. In fact, it would only make it worse, because at the end of the day they’re using heroin, synthetic fentanyl.”

“So until we have a barrier, until we have a way to stop that, and then work on other dimensions … it’s not going to go away,” Landry said. “That in my mind, constitutes a crisis.”

As Breitbart News has reported, establishment politicians and billionaire donors such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), plutocrat Bill Gates, and former House Speaker Paul Ryan all enjoy barriers, walls, and fences around their personal properties but oppose a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Last year, alone, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency arrested nearly 2,000 convicted and suspected illegal alien killers, leaving behind countless American and legal immigrant victims.

