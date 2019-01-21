Planned Parenthood: Over 11K More Abortions Last Year, $1.67B in Revenue

Planned Parenthood’s newly released annual report states the organization performed 11,373 more abortions in the year of 2017-2018 than the previous year, and it also took in $1.67 billion in revenue.

The nation’s largest abortion provider says it performed 332,757 abortions in the past year — 11,373 more than the 321,384 the group performed in the year of 2016-2017. The number of abortions performed contrasts sharply with the number of adoption referrals — 2,831.

Planned Parenthood also appears to be going against the tide of the nation when it comes to abortions. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a report in November that revealed the number of abortions in the United States has reached its lowest level since the Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade in 1973. However, the number of abortions Planned Parenthood performs has increased.

In contrast to the 332,757 abortions performed last year, Planned Parenthood states it performed only 216,722 “well-woman exams,” significantly fewer for an organization that claims to be primarily a woman’s healthcare provider.

The organization says it performed 2,620,867 “contraception” services and 4,712,985 test and treatment services for sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

Interestingly, despite the adoption in many U.S. public schools of comprehensive sex education programs — many of which are taught or supervised by Planned Parenthood — CDC revealed data in August showing the number of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) has skyrocketed for the fourth consecutive year.

Planned Parenthood continues to claim in its annual report that abortion represents only three percent of its services, though that statistic has been debunked — even by left-leaning media — because that statistic is derived from equating abortion as a service with handing out condoms and pregnancy tests.

The organization’s president, Dr. Leana Wen, also admitted recently that abortion is her organization’s “core mission,” a statement that begs the question of why Planned Parenthood’s “core mission” service represents only three percent of what it does.

Planned Parenthood claims to have performed 9,055 “prenatal services,” 1,293 more than the previous year, but still far below its number of abortions performed and a significant drop from the 17,419 “prenatal services” the group claimed in 2014-2015.

On the revenue side, last year Planned Parenthood took in an unprecedented $1.67 billion, breaking its record from the previous year of $1.46 billion.

The abortion vendor collected $563.8 million from taxpayers through Medicaid reimbursements and government family planning grants. This amount is $20 million more than the $543.7 million the organization raked in from taxpayers in 2016-2017.

Planned Parenthood has also experienced a banner year when it comes to private donations. The group says, last year, it received $630.8 million from “private contributions and bequests,” a figure that is $98 million more than the $532.7 million it received from private sources in the previous year.

“First and foremost, Planned Parenthood will continue to provide the gold standard of health care and education to all people, no matter what,” Wen states in the annual report as she equates abortion with “health care.”

She adds:

Our North Star is serving our patients. But it’s not enough to provide care to our patients, if they cannot access that care. That’s why we will fight with everything we have to protect health care access, because too often reproductive health care and women’s health care are singled out, stigmatized, and attacked.

The Susan B. Anthony List has prepared a fact sheet on Planned Parenthood’s most recent annual report. The pro-life organization states:

With a recent Marist poll showing that a strong majority of Americans oppose taxpayer funding of abortion, there is no excuse for continuing to funnel more than half a billion dollars from taxpayers to nation’s largest abortion business. It’s simply a bad investment as we’ve pointed out time and again. SBA List is encouraged by President Trump’s promise (announced at Friday’s March for Life) to veto any legislation that may weaken federal pro-life policies and allow taxpayer funding for abortion, and we will be working to hold lawmakers accountable for ignoring the will of their constituents in 2019 and beyond.

Reacting to the report, Students for Life of America President Kristan Hawkins said, “The big business of abortion is evident in this report, as Planned Parenthood turned a profit of nearly $250 million, a 150% increase, according to its own accounts. What a waste of taxpayer dollars.”

Abby Johnson, former Planned Parenthood manager and founder of And Then There Were None — a ministry that helps abortion workers leave the industry — said in a statement Planned Parenthood’s latest report “shows they have doubled down on their money maker – abortion – increasing the number by 11,000 over the previous year, while simultaneously decreasing the number of cancer screenings, contraception handouts, and prenatal care and well-women exams.”

“When I worked at Planned Parenthood managing a clinic in Texas, abortion was always encouraged because it made the most money,” Johnson added. “Nothing has changed.”