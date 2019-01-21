Tim Kaine: ‘Hatred’ Compelling Government Shutdown

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) took to Twitter on Monday to reflect on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, suggesting that “hatred” compelled President Donald Trump to shut down the government.

Failed former vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine reflected on the holiday commemorating Dr. King’s message of tolerance, suggesting that President Donald Trump’s government shutdown distracts from the holiday. The Virginia Democrat said that “hatred” pushed Republicans and Trump to shut down the government.

The federal government partially shut down after Democrats refused to back President Trump’s $5.7 billion request for border security. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) declined to support Trump’s newest offer, which includes temporary amnesty for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) illegal aliens, for Trump’s requested $5.7 billion in border wall funding.

Kaine wrote: If you turn on the TV right now, you're more likely to hear the words "wall" or "shutdown" than "justice" or "dream." On a day when we ought to be reflecting about the dreams Dr. King had, we're instead talking about the 31st day of shutdown and the hatred that compels it. — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) January 21, 2019 Sen. Kaine neglected to mention that Senate Democrats could end the government shutdown this week

Kaine then said that Dr. King spoke near the Berlin Wall, saying that people on both sides of the Berlin Wall are “God’s children.” Kaine failed to mention that communist-controlled East Germany erected the Berlin Wall to prevent Germans from escaping its totalitarian society.