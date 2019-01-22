President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he stopped daily televised press briefings at the White House because the media was rude and inaccurate.

“The reason Sarah Sanders does not go to the ‘podium’ much anymore is that the press covers her so rudely & inaccurately, in particular, certain members of the press,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, referring to his press secretary.

The last televised daily press briefing with Sanders was December 18, 2018.

“I told her not to bother, the word gets out anyway!” Trump wrote. “Most will never cover us fairly & hence, the term, Fake News!”

The briefings drew unprecedented media attention in the Trump era, as many of the cable news channels ran them live as Sanders shot down increasingly antagonistic reporters.

The president now spends more time answering questions from reporters himself, during travel departure or during events at the White House.

At this point, Trump is the second most accessible president in modern history for questions from reporters. Only Bill Clinton has made himself more available to the media.

⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ is second most accessible President to the press since Reagan, according to research by respected ⁦@mkumar38⁩. Only Clinton faced questions more often. pic.twitter.com/Y0ZI0GKd7i — WHCA (@whca) January 13, 2019