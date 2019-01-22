Grassroots Immigration Group: Amnesty Is Worse than No Wall

President Donald Trump should not offer a combined “DACA-Dreamer” amnesty to win “one-tenth of a border fence,” says William Gheen, founder of the grassroots Americans for Legal Immigration PAC group.

“Every single amnesty bill we’ve seen for 15 years has been filled with all sorts of restrictions and enforcement promises designed to garner votes in Congress and give lawmakers things to cover their asses with angry constituents,” Gheen told Breitbart News. He continued:

Each time we have found language in the bill that allows all enforcement to be skipped or ignored or they will just pass it and ignore the enforcement restrictions like the ’86 Amnesty. It is completely offensive and wrong that the U.S. Senate is even considering anything like Dreamer or DACA Amnesty considering the way the nation voted in 2016 to try to go in a different direction.

The statement was made after Trump announced his support for a deal in which he would get $5.7 billion for border wall funding in exchange for endorsing three-year work permit amnesties for one million people in the DACA and Temporary Protected Status programs. The exchange is supported by business groups who are clamoring for more imported workers to help suppress wage raises before the 2020 election.

Gheen said Trump’s deputies are planning to offer more giveaways to Democrats and business-first Republicans in exchange for a “DACA-Dreamer amnesty.”

Trump “is only hearing from CEOs,” said Rosemary Jenks, policy director at the Numbers USA group, which favors reduced migration. Trump should not give up on his wage-raising “Hire American” policy, especially for white-collar professionals threated by the H-1B program, she said, adding:

The people he campaigned with, the [H-1B-] displaced workers, are just distraught. If he helps wages and job opportunities grow for Americans, he will turn out voters in 2020. If he helps put in place more policies that harm American workers and wages, he will not turn out voters.

In a press statement, ALIPAC said:

ALIPAC calls on Amnesty Trump to end his “Trump Wall Pretense” now that it is clear he’s using the issue to promote border destroying Amnesty for illegal immigrants. … While originally supportive of a massive new wall on the southern border, ALIPAC is dropping support for Trump’s wall efforts because he is only building fencing and he is only seeking a small fraction of funding needed for border structures in exchange for Amnesty for illegal immigrants which will render any borders and defenses moot. From this point forward, ALIPAC will refer to the President as Amnesty Trump and to his deceptive bait and switch promises of a border wall as “Trump’s Wall Pretense” now that President Trump is using the wall issue to advance DACA and Immigration Reform Amnesty for illegals. … ALIPAC also feels that Trump’s chances of reelection in 2020 are now very low because Trump will never be able to rally and mobilize millions of American voters, like those at ALIPAC, who responded to his campaign promises about border security and illegal immigration.

Gheen’s ALIPAC does not have an office in Washington D.C., but it played major roles in defeating the 2006 and 2007 would-be amnesties, and the 2010 push to amnesty the large population of “Dreamer” young illegals. In 2014, the group also helped to kill off the 2013 “Gang of Eight” cheap labor amnesty by helping ensure the primary defeat of GOP Majority Leader Eric Cantor.

Other pro-American advocates are growing concerned about the pro-amnesty push among officials in Trump’s White House. Breitbart News reported:

Co-host of the “Red Pilled America” podcast Patrick Courrielche told Breitbart News that while amnesty would be a boon to DACA illegal aliens, it would hurt the very Americans who supported Trump. “Trump promised us no amnesty,” Courrielche said. “Passing DACA amnesty knowing the devastating results of Reagan’s amnesty on American workers and families would be an unforgivable betrayal. I’d prefer no wall deal if it includes legalizing DACA.” A DACA amnesty would put more U.S.-born children of illegal aliens — commonly known as “anchor babies” — on federal welfare, as Breitbart News reported, while American taxpayers would be left with a $26 billion bill.

Mickey Kaus is also urging Trump to preserve his wage-raising “Hire American” policy by trading non-immigration policies to win the wall:

Ann Coulter is the strongest advocate for a wall, and she argues that Trump should anti – offer to swap support some Democratic priorities, such as “a higher federal minimum wage, an infrastructure bill, a solar panel bill.”

Gheen’s opposition to the pending amnesty-for-wall trade was ridiculed by Todd Schulte, the D.C. director of a pro-migration advocacy group funded by Silicon Valley investors:

Schulte’s investors want more H-1B visa workers to cut their payroll costs, and they want more immigrant customers for their new companies. The group’s investors include Mark Zuckerberg, the multi-billionaire founder of Facebook.

