President Donald Trump again signaled his commitment to fighting for border security on Tuesday, despite the ongoing government shutdown.

“Without a Wall our Country can never have Border or National Security. With a powerful Wall or Steel Barrier, Crime Rates (and Drugs) will go substantially down all over the U.S. The Dems know this but want to play political games. Must finally be done correctly,” he wrote. “No Cave!”:

The president commented on the ongoing partial government shutdown as it entered its 32nd day.

Democrat leaders rejected Trump’s proposed compromise of giving a temporary three-year amnesty to DACA recipients in exchange for funding for 230 miles of physical barriers.

“Democrats are kidding themselves (they don’t really believe it!) if they say you can stop Crime, Drugs, Human Trafficking and Caravans without a Wall or Steel Barrier,” Trump wrote. “Stop playing games and give America the Security it deserves. A Humanitarian Crisis!”:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi continues to reject any compromise with Trump, demanding that he sign legislation to reopen the government first.

Trump criticized Pelosi for blocking a wall on the Southern border because it was “immoral.”

“If Nancy Pelosi thinks that Walls are ‘immoral,’ why isn’t she requesting that we take down all of the existing Walls between the U.S. and Mexico, even the new ones just built in San Diego at their very strong urging,” Trump wrote. “Let millions of unchecked ‘strangers’ just flow into the U.S.”: