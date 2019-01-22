One World Trade Center Lit Up in Pink to Celebrate NY Abortion Law

One World Trade Center in New York City, NY — the centerpiece of the World Trade Center complex — was illuminated with pink lighting to celebrate the Empire State’s passage of legislation designating abortion a “fundamental right.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) directed authorities to use pink lighting to laud New York’s new abortion law.

Cuomo says One World Trade Center’s 408-foot spire, the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, the Kosciuszko Bridge and the Alfred E. Smith Building in Albany will be lit in pink tonight to celebrate passage of Reproductive Health Act https://t.co/TmDEmj18Vy pic.twitter.com/XYdgxPNaoC — Joseph Spector (@GannettAlbany) January 23, 2019

Entitled the Reproductive Health Act, New York’s latest abortion law allows termination of a pregnancy until the expected day of birth with certain limitations:

[An] abortion May be performed by a licensed, certified, or authorized practitioner within 24 weeks from the commencement of pregnancy, or there is an absence of fetal viability, or at any time when necessary to protect a patient’s life or health.

Breitbart News reported:

The [Reproductive Health Act] also redefines “person” as “a human being who has been born and is alive,” eliminating the possibility of recognizing the personhood of an unborn child. During her presidential campaign in 2016, Hillary Clinton stated that “the unborn person doesn’t have constitutional rights.”

Breitbart News also highlighted the Reproductive Health Act’s ending of criminal penalties for self-abortion and harming or killing — with specific mention of “homicide” — unborn children.

Hillary Clinton praised New York Democrats’ push for and passage of the aforementioned bill, describing abortion as a “reproductive health service.”

