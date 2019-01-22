Report: Donald Trump Meeting Covington Catholic Students at the White House

AP Photo/Bryan Woolston
AP Photo/Bryan Woolston

President Donald Trump will meet students from Covington Catholic school at the White House, according to conservative commentator Laura Ingraham.

Ingraham broke the news on Twitter, referring followers to her new podcast show for details.

Students from Covington High School were targeted by an angry online mob over the weekend, who falsely blamed them for instigating conflict with a Native American activist on the National Mall in Washington, DC, following the March for Life.

White House aides did not confirm the report when contacted by Breitbart News.

Bloomberg News reporter Jennifer Jacobs cited a White House official who said they had not invited the students.

Covington Catholic, Covington Latin, and Diocese of Covington were closed on Tuesday in response to the uproar.

 

.