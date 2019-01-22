President Donald Trump will meet students from Covington Catholic school at the White House, according to conservative commentator Laura Ingraham.

Ingraham broke the news on Twitter, referring followers to her new podcast show for details.

EXCLUSIVE on the new #LauraIngrahamPodcast — the Covington Catholic students threatened by the leftist internet mob will be meeting with @realDonaldTrump at the White House as early as tomorrow. @iTunes @PodcastOne — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) January 22, 2019

Students from Covington High School were targeted by an angry online mob over the weekend, who falsely blamed them for instigating conflict with a Native American activist on the National Mall in Washington, DC, following the March for Life.

White House aides did not confirm the report when contacted by Breitbart News.

Bloomberg News reporter Jennifer Jacobs cited a White House official who said they had not invited the students.

Covington Catholic, Covington Latin, and Diocese of Covington were closed on Tuesday in response to the uproar.