Rep. Richard Hudson: National Reciprocity Possible if We Succeed in the Senate

Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC-8) told Breitbart News that people must reach out to their representatives and senators to secure passage of national reciprocity.

Breitbart News reported that Hudson introduced national reciprocity legislation on January 3, 2019, which was exactly two years to the day since his last introduction of the legislation.

His bill, the Concealed Carry Act of 2019, would treat concealed carry licenses like driver’s licenses, making them valid across state lines. This would preserve Americans’ right to self-defense regardless of whether they are in their home state or in another state on business or vacation with family.

On January 22, 2019, the first day of SHOT Show, Hudson told Breitbart News that people need to rally behind the bill in order to get it passed.

He said, “People need to contact their Representatives and continue the drumbeat, saying, ‘We expect you to pass this.’ At the same time, with Pelosi as Speaker, it’s not going to pass as a stand-alone bill, but if we can a hearing in the Senate — if we can get some progress in the Senate — maybe we can get to the point where we can still, at some point, cut some kind of grand bargain.”

The House passed Hudson’s 2017 national reciprocity legislation but the Senate never took action. He lamented that Republicans had “squandered an opportunity” at a time when they controlled the House and the Senate, but he still sees a path forward if the people will rally to the cause.

