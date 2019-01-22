State of the Union: Trump Dares Pelosi to Block Access to House

President Donald Trump will deliver a State of the Union address next week, but it is unclear where it will take place.

The White House confirmed to reporters Tuesday that the administration had sent a letter to the sergeant at arms of the House of Representatives to request access to the House chamber for security planning for the event.

It is unclear whether Speaker Nancy Pelosi will order the House Sergeant to deny them access.

But the White House made it clear to reporters that the president would deliver a State of the Union address — whether it was inside or outside the Capitol building.

On January 3, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invited President Trump to the Capitol for his State of the Union speech on January 29, but she later backtracked on the invitation, urging him to postpone it because of the ongoing government shutdown. Congress still has to pass a resolution confirming the State of the Union invitation.

Early Sunday morning, Trump mocked Pelosi for her flip-flop on the invitation.

“Nancy, I am still thinking about the State of the Union speech, there are so many options – including doing it as per your written offer (made during the Shutdown, security is no problem), and my written acceptance,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “While a contract is a contract, I’ll get back to you soon!”