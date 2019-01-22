National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow hammered home the crisis at the southern border as the government remains partially shut down, saying the “fate of the nation hinges” on this pivotal moment.

Kudlow referred to the president’s Saturday “very strong statement” and offer to Democrats as he spoke with reporters Tuesday in the White House briefing room:

We’re waiting for Democrats to come to the table and shoulder their share of the negotiation. With respect to border security and the wall, with respect to the social problems, the drug problems, the criminal problems — you know all about this — the economic problems down at the border, we have to solve this.

He called the president “a hundred percent right” when it comes to the problem at the southern border. “Really the fate of the nation hinges on this. This is a pivotal moment. I will acknowledge there are hardships.”

“[President Trump has] put a very strong statement on the table and it’s time for Democrats to come negotiate with him,” said Kudlow.

Kudlow highlighted current economic growth “as good as anything we’ve seen for several decades.” He said he’s “not at all concerned” about the partial government shutdown having a lasting negative impact on the U.S. economy.

“I have young people on my staff who are concerned, so I get that,” he said of those government workers not currently receiving a paycheck. He said he didn’t want to belittle those who are concerned and enduring hardship, but in a free market economy, “when the government reopens…you will see an immediate snapback.”

“Once the government reopens, these resources will come back, I mean literally, the day of… We’ve seen this before,” Kudlow said when pressed about the hardship.

He added that there are also “other hardships, down at the border” and that President Donald Trump is “absolutely right” about a crisis at the southern border.

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook