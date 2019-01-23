Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said on Monday that a world that allows billionaires is immoral.

At a Martin Luther King forum in New York City, the Atlantic’s Ta-Nehisi Coates asked the New York progressive Democrat if a “world that allows for billionaires” is “a moral outcome.”

“No, it’s not. It’s not,” Rep. Ocasio-Cortez responded.

The New York congresswoman then said that not all billionaires, such as “Bill Gates, for example, or Warren Buffett are immoral people.”

“I’m not saying that, but I do think a system that allows billionaires to exist when there are parts of Alabama where people are still getting ringworm because they don’t have access to public health is wrong,” Ocasio-Cortez added.