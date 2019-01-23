Donald Trump: ‘Build a Wall & Crime Will Fall!’

President Donald Trump tested a new slogan Wednesday on Twitter, promoting his idea to build a wall on the southern border.

“BUILD A WALL & CRIME WILL FALL!” he wrote. “This is the new theme, for two years until the Wall is finished (under construction now), of the Republican Party.”

The president commented as the partial government shutdown showdown continues into its 33rd day.

“Use it and pray!” Trump wrote, referring to the slogan.

Despite the president’s attempt to work out a deal with Democrats, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refuses to budge, demanding the president unconditionally reopen the government.

Trump said that Republicans were still united in the standoff.

“Great unity in the Republican Party. Want to, once and for all, put an end to stoppable crime and drugs!” he wrote. “Border Security and Wall. No doubt!”