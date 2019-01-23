Donald Trump: ‘Puppet’ Chuck Schumer ‘Dominated’ by Nancy Pelosi

President Donald Trump mocked Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for his deference to Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the shutdown negotiations.

“I think that Chuck Schumer sadly is dominated by the radical left and he’s dominated by Nancy Pelosi: very strongly dominated,” Trump said. “He can’t move, he’s a puppet, he’s a puppet for Nancy Pelosi, if you can believe that.”

Trump commented on the ongoing gridlock as the partial government shutdown continued in its 33rd day.

The president expressed disappointment that Democrats refused to engage in a compromise conversation to reopen the government and to fund physical barriers on the Southern border.

“They’ve become a radicalized party. They really have, they’ve become a radicalized party,” Trump said. “I actually think they’ve become a very dangerous party for this country.”

Trump met with conservative leaders to talk about ways to end the government shutdown, but he did not publicly address reports that he was prepared to offer green cards to DACA recipients in exchange for wall funding. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen also attended the meeting, as well as advisers Jared Kushner and Stephen Miller.

“They have very strong views on the shutdown,” Trump said prior to the meeting. “It’s not that we have a choice. I don’t think we have a choice. We have to make our country safe.”

Here is the list of conservative leaders who attended the meeting:

Tim Dunn, Texas Public Policy Foundation

Mark Holden, Americans For Prosperity

Raul Labrador, Former U.S. Congressman

Jim DeMint, Former U.S. Senator

Matt Schlapp, American Conservative Union

Steve Moore, The Committee to Unleash Prosperity

Ken Cuccinelli, Senate Conservatives Fund

Kay Cole James, The Heritage Foundation

Mark Krikorian, Center for Immigration Studies

Ken Blackwell, Family Research Council

Jenny Beth Martin, Tea Party Patriots

Tony Perkins, Family Research Council