Kevin McCarthy Offers Resolution for Trump to Deliver State of the Union

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) offered a resolution on Wednesday which would allow President Donald Trump to speak before Congress and deliver his State of the Union address next week.

Here is the resolution. Now, more than ever, Americans should see their government leaders in the same room, working to make our future brighter. pic.twitter.com/zAit7t7TUR — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) January 23, 2019

“Now, more than ever, our country should see our government leaders in the same room working to make our future brighter,” McCarthy said in a video posted on Twitter.

McCarthy’s resolution arises as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) informed Trump that she would not allow him to deliver his speech before Congress next week.

“I am writing to inform you that the House of Representatives will not consider a concurrent resolution authorizing the President’s State of the Union address in the House Chamber until government has opened,” she wrote in a letter to the president.

President Trump stated earlier on Wednesday that he planned to accept the invitation to speak before Congress.

Last week Pelosi said that she urged the president to cancel his speech due to security concerns related to the shutdown. Secret Service and the Department of Homeland Security said that the government shutdown would not impact the security of the event.